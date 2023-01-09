INDIALIFESTYLE

Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival to be held next month

NewsWire
0
0

The Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival (MSLF) is back with its 14th edition and is set to run from February 3 to 7.

The festival celebrates Lucknow and the erstwhile Awadh region, and its different historical and cultural aspects.

Held at the historical monuments Safed Baradari and the Salempur House, the theme of the festival this year is ‘Raqs-o-Mausiqi’, through which the festival will explore the musical and dance traditions of Awadh.

“We at Sanatkada put a lot of effort and love into the festival and can assure the audience will surely have a great time here and will return taking back memories of a lifetime. The festival has something for everybody,” said Madhavi Kuckreja, founder of MSLF.

Artists and performers this year include Avahan-The Band, Kathak performance by Shinjini Kulkarni, A lecture on ‘Music Archiving’ by noted archivist Irfan Zuberi and tabla performance by Pt. Anindo Chatterjee. Muzaffar Ali and Atul Tiwari will be in conversation on ‘Influence of Awadhi Awadhi-Lucknowi influence on Indian Cinema-films, music and songs’.

20230109-205003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rs 17 to Rs 2,024, Deepak Nitrite’s ‘Hanuman’ jump

    India and the refugee crisis from Myanmar

    Monkeypox: Trivitron healthcare develops real-time PCR based kit in India

    View from Hyderabad: Startups that show resilience will survive