Mahindra shuts Tweeple questioning FM move

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has come out in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s support, saying it is not necessary that people always get things right the first time.

After a user posted to him that the Finance Minister did not have wisdom to cut corporate tax the first time when she presented her maiden Budget, Mahindra came to her rescue.

“This is unbelievable. Do you always get things right the first time? Do you never have to retrace your steps? Do you not value and desire the humility in leaders to listen and recalculate their route?” Mahindra replied.

Another user tweeted to Mahindra: “Our lives cannot be run on trial and error method sir.”

Mahindra replied: “Really? And you get everything right the first time? (By the way you just got the spelling of ‘trial’ wrong!) “.

Mahindra was among the first corporate leaders to tweet after Sitaraman announced the cut in corporate tax, taking Sensex to a new high.

Mahindra was among the first corporates who welcomed the Finance Minister’s decision to cut corporate rates.

“Woke up in the US to this news. The best way to start the day. Not only because companies will pay less tax. But because this isn’t just another policy tweak. @nsitharaman fired a shot that will be heard around the world. India has sent an invitation letter to global investors,” he had said in a tweet.

–IANS

na/prs