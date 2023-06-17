ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mahira Sharma to play Delhi girl in debut web series 'Bajao'

Mahira Sharma, best known for her time in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, is set to make her Bollywood OTT debut with the web show ‘Bajao’. She said that she agreed to the show because she was attracted to the role of playing a proper Delhi girl.

Talking about the reason behind taking up this show as her debut in the world of OTT, Mahira said: “I wanted to do a web show, and when I was narrated about my character for this show, I loved it and it’s amazing; it’s a role of a proper Delhi girl, which really attracted me towards it.”

“And also, the makers thought that if I have worked in Punjabi, I would be a good choice as I belong to the North. Also, I only take the projects that I like; I loved the character, so I decided to take this project.”

She added: “I did feel the difference between working in film and in OTT. Everything was so natural while shooting that I wasn’t decked out even for a moment. I usually don’t do more makeup, and when I was shooting for this one, even if my hair was frizzy, my makeup was basic; they shot it raw.

“And while shooting, it feels like we are just normally talking because it looks so original. So this is a major difference I felt, and as I am always concerned about quality work, I took up a web show where I can experiment with my acting skills as well.”

Speaking of her character in the web show, Mahira said: “I can’t say it’s something different for me because I have seen myself act in front of the mirror while practising.

“But the audience have not seen my proper acting skills as I have done more music videos, so for them it will be a very different character of mine.”

She further said: “The shooting went on for a long time, and there was only one outfit, which now I consider a ‘uniform’ because I have worn it so many times that I am thinking of displaying it at a museum.”

Meanwhile, Mahira is busy promoting her debut Punjabi film, “Lehmberginni”, which was released on June 2, 2023.

