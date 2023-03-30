ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Maidaan’ teaser presents the story of Indian football’s ‘Golden Era’

The teaser of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Maidaan’ was unveiled on Thursday. One minute and 30 seconds long, the teaser tells the story of a fight against the odds as it takes a period sports drama route.

The trailer opens with monochrome shots from the 1952 Summer Olympics held in Helsinki, Finland, and narrates the story of India’s best-ever performance in football. The decade from 1952 to 1962 is regarded as the ‘Golden Era’ of Indian football.

The film follows the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach from Hyderabad who led the Indian team in its most glorious days ever. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, the film’s screenplay and dialogues have been written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on June 23.

