INDIA

Maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor conducted

NewsWire
0
0

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile, with large kill altitude bracket, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The flight-test was carried out with participation of all BMD weapon system elements located at different geographical locations. The AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft.

It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target.

During the flight-test, all the sub-systems performed as per expectations and were validated by the data captured by a number of range sensors including Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking stations deployed to capture the flight data, said Ministry of Defence in a statement.

Terming it as a unique type of interceptor with advanced technologies available with a very few nations in the world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and other teams associated with successful flight trial of AD-1. He exuded confidence that it will further strengthen the country’s BMD capability to the next level.

20221102-190607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Even rowdies don’t speak like this’: Jagan hits back at Pawan...

    Mumbai police to probe if cruiser raid was ‘fake’: Dilip Walse-Patil

    Counting of ballots for Haryana by-poll begins

    Efforts on to conduct Winter Session in new Parliament building: MoS