The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile, with large kill altitude bracket, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The flight-test was carried out with participation of all BMD weapon system elements located at different geographical locations. The AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft.

It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target.

During the flight-test, all the sub-systems performed as per expectations and were validated by the data captured by a number of range sensors including Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking stations deployed to capture the flight data, said Ministry of Defence in a statement.

Terming it as a unique type of interceptor with advanced technologies available with a very few nations in the world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and other teams associated with successful flight trial of AD-1. He exuded confidence that it will further strengthen the country’s BMD capability to the next level.

