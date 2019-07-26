Maijan Orthodox Golden tea fetches Rs 70,501 a kg, sets record

Guwahati, July 31 (IANS) Another record was created at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), here on Wednesday, as one kg of Maijan Orthodox Golden Tea fetched Rs 70,501.

The Assam Company India Limited (ACIL), which produced the speciality tea, is the oldest tea company in the world. It was incorporated by the Royal Charter of the British Empire in 1839 and has unparalleled legacy and heritage.

Earlier on Tuesday, Manohari Gold Tea had made a record by fetching Rs 50,000 per kg at the auction.

“The Maijan Orthodox Golden Tea is produced during second flush. This rare and specialty hand crafted tea is from select clonal variety tea plants. Rich in aroma and briskness, Maijan Golden Tea offer a unique and exotic experience. Unique liquor character of the tea comes from the original tea plants planted over a century ago,” the ACIL said in a statement.

Raising a toast, the company called it a moment of pride not only for team ACIL but also for the entire tea fraternity.

“These specialty teas are being produced and offered at auction, to highlight and showcase to the world the inherent potential of Assam tea quality, the rich malty flavour of Assam CTC and Orthodox tea, which is unparalleled in the world,” said Sanjay Jain, ACIL Director.

“The specialty tea is the need of the hour, which will not only attract the tea consumers towards Assam but will eventually lead to higher tea demand,” Jain said.

