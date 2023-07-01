The main accused Dinesh Vishnoi has been arrested by the police on Friday in connection with the alleged rape case in Khajuwala town in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, police said.

Vishnoi was absconding in the gangrape and murder of a Dalit coaching student which was reported on June 20.

The accused was caught by the police from Sikar.

Now Bikaner police has left for Sikar to arrest him. Officials said that by late Friday night the police will reach Bikaner along with the accused.

Bikaner Superintendent of Police, Tejaswani Gautam, said that Vishnoi was hiding in Nokha after which he reached Nawalgarh. The Bikaner police was constantly keeping a vigil on him.

On Friday, the police received a tip-off that the accused had left for Sikar by boarding a roadways bus from Nawalgarh. This input was shared with the Sikar police.

Police stopped the roadways bus near Sikar and nabbed Vishnoi at around 1.30 p.m the same day.

Earlier, Vishnoi was also accused of his friendly terms with the police.

The body of a girl was found in Khajuwala town on June 20 afternoon. The girl’s father had lodged a case of rape and murder against Vishnoi along with police constables, Manoj and Bhagirath, of the Khajuwala police station in connection with the matter.

The father had told that his daughter used to attend her coaching every morning. Even on Tuesday, she had left home for coaching, but was raped and murdered on the way.

There was protest by locals who demanded the arrest and dismissal of accused policemen and compensation for the victim’s family.

