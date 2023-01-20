The main accused in the suicide case of a Karnataka industrialist in which senior BJP leader Arvind Limbavali is also implicated, has been arrested, police sources said on Friday.

According to the police, the main accused K. Gopi has revealed important documents in connection with the case.

The sources said that since Limbavali’s name was mentioned in the victim’s suicide note and based on statements given by Gopi, the police are preparing to issue a notice to him.

The case is being probed by the Kaggalipura police.

Pradeep, a 47-year-old resident of Amalipura near HSR Layout in Bengaluru, had shot himself in the head on January 1.

The names mentioned in the suicide note were Limbavali, Gopi, G. Ramesh Reddy, Dr. Jayaram Reddy, Raghav Bhat and Somaiah.

According to the police, Pradeep had gone to a resort near Nettagere near Ramnagar, a neighboring town of Bengaluru, with his family to celebrate New Year’s Day on January 1.

Meanwhile, Kaggalipura police have booked an FIR against Limbavali and the other accused.

The suicide case took a political turn after a Congress delegation visited the victim’s residence earlier this month and dubbed the incident as murder while launching an attack on the state’s ruling BJP.

State Congress In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC Executive President Ramalinga Reddy were part of the delegation.

