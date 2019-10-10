‘Main batati hoon’: Deepika to Ranveer on cheeky comment

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh left a cheeky comment on his wife Deepika Padukone’s stunning photograph and the actress gave him a hilarious response.

Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a ravishing close up photograph of herself and Ranveer could not help but post a comment on it.

Responding to one close-up image of Deepika, he wrote: “Aur paas”.

His comment got over 15,841 likes.

The “Piku” star replied: “Accha, Ghar aaja, Mein Batati Hoon,” as she posted a broom emoji alongside it.

Deepika’s reply won over 6,961 hearts.

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in “Chhapaak”, where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s “’83”.

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika plays Kapil’s wife Romi.

“’83” also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

–IANS

dc/dpb