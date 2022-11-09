Star Indian boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen has set her sights on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games where she aspires to bring the ultimate glory to her country.

Nikhat Zareen, the world flyweight champion, hogged the limelight when she won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The star boxer says life has never been the same since, and she wants to bank upon the revived confidence in future events.

“After winning the gold medal, my confidence has been boosted a lot and my aim is to keep on performing as I did in Commonwealth Games,” the reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen told IANS on the sidelines of an event where India was named as the host country for the 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship.

“I’m really honoured and grateful to know that people think of me as the next boxing star of India but my main goal is to win a gold medal for India in the Olympics. So my next aim is to qualify for the Olympic games,” she added.

It will be the third Women’s World Championships to be conducted in India and the second one within a span of six years. However, Nikhat Zareen has a clear picture in mind about what she aims to achieve in the next year.

“I’m preparing normally for the Asian Games, right now but once I’m in the camp, I’ll spearhead my preparation for the Asian Games. I’ll train under our high-performance director who has come from Ireland,” said Nikhat.

Speaking about her training regime, the boxer said, “Basics are very important to adopt the techniques and skills. There will be challenges but you have to overcome them.”

“I’m mentally strong because the circumstances around me were very tough.” My focus every time has been giving my 100 per cent whenever I’m in the ring and that helps me achieve my goal,” she signed off.

