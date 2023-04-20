Noted playback singer Pamela Chopra – widow of the czar of romantic films, Yash Chopra – passed away in Mumbai, her family announced here on Thursday. She was 74.

“With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 a.m. today in Mumbai,” said the family statement.

The family also requested “for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection” and expressed gratitude to all for their prayers.

Pamela nee Singh, was ailing for a couple of weeks and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where she breathed her last this morning, a Bollywood source said.

She is survived by her two sons – Aditya Chopra, film-maker who is married to actress Rani Mukherjee, and actor-producer Uday Chopra.

Pamela, a cousin of the renowned actress and now TV hostess Simi Garewal, was married in 1970 to Yash Chopra, the younger brother of the legendary film-maker B.R.Chopra, a Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee.

Yash Chopra, also a Dadasaheb Phalke Award laureate, passed away in Mumbai in October 2012, aged 80, due to dengue fever.

Singing in Hindi and Punjabi after marriage, Pamela Chopra is remembered for several popular numbers like the vivacious ‘Main sasural nahin jaoongi’ (Chandni, 1989), folk song ‘Banno ki aayegi baraat’ (Aaina, 1993), ‘Ghar aaja pardesi’ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, 1995), sad number ‘Surkh jode ki ye jagmagahat’ (Kabhie Kabhie, 1976), a courtesan song ‘Idhar aa sitamgar’ (Sawaal, 1982), a qawwali ‘Aashiq ho to aisa ho’ and the sombre ‘Uske khel nirale’ (both from Noorie, 1979), ‘Ja re behna ja’ (Trishul, 1978).

She sang solo and duets, for several leading music composers like the late Mohammed Zahur Hashmi ‘Khayyam’, Rajesh Roshan, Shiv-Hari, Jatin-Lalit, Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen and others, though mostly for films made by her family banner.

Pamela had other roles too, like co-writer for ‘Kabhie Kabhie’, producer for ‘Aaina’, Associate Producer for one of Bollywood’s biggest superhits ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, and also for ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’, ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’, ‘Veer Zara’, co-producer and writer of ‘Dil To Paagal Hai’, and the dress designer for ‘Silsila’ and ‘Sawaal’.

A trained dancer, along with her late husband, she once made a brief on-screen appearance in the song ‘Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste’ (Dil To Paagal Hai).

