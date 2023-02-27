ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Main Toh Chali Chali’ featuring Tanya & Upendera celebrates Arkeshwara’s powers

The song ‘Main Toh Chali Chali’ from the film ‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ was unveiled recently followed by a musical performance by Guru Kiran. The dance number was unveiled in the presence of the star cast, Upendra Rao, Shriya Saran and Shivaraj Kumar along with Anand Pandit and Alankar Pandian at Sidlaghatta Junior College in Bengaluru.

The foot-tapping lyrical number features Tanya Hope along with Upendera Rao. The song is a celebration of Arkeshwara’s powers and is choreographed by Jaani Master, who is known for designing the choreography for the song ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’.

Speaking at the grand launch of the song, Anand Pandit shared: “‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ is a very special film for me as it marks my first project in the southern Industry. My idea has always been to capture the Indian Cinema and showcase the different cultures of our motherland. With ‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ receiving such positive response for its teaser and now the songs as well, I am sure the film will leave a strong impact on the minds of the people.”

‘Main Toh Chali Chali’ is sung by Snigdha Sharma and Ritesh G Rao. The music of the song is composed by Ravi Basrur and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmad.

‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’, produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru, is set to have a pan-India release on March 17, 2023.

