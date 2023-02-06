WORLD

Mainland China fully resumes HK, Macao travel

NewsWire
0
0

The Chinese mainland on Monday fully resumed normal travel with Hong Kong and Macao, in what is expected to be a strong boost for the two regions’ economic development.

Starting Monday, the Lo Wu Control Point, the Lok Ma Chau/Huanggang Control Point and the Heung Yuen Wai/Liantang Control Point opened up, marking the full resumption of the functioning of all seven boundary control points between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, reports Xinhua news agency.

Monday’s first group of travellers included students and people travelling for business and family reunions.

At the Liantang Control Point, red welcome banners and flower bouquets added to the joyful atmosphere greeting commuters.

At around 6:30 a.m., cross-boundary students and their parents, who were about to leave for Hong Kong for the new semester, had queued up for departure.

Pan Qiaojuan, who lives in Shenzhen’s Luohu district, arrived early with her son for the long-awaited trip.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment. Today, my son will go back to his middle school in Hong Kong and we will also visit his grandparents there. We haven’t seen one another for a long time.”

Group tours between the mainland and the two regions also resumed on Monday.

20230206-142004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B’desh extends lockdown, eases transportation curbs

    Rain has the final say in Leeds ODI decider, South Africa...

    Indian-origin comedian Paul Chowdhry was attacked by thugs in London

    Iraqi soldier, IS militant killed in Iraq