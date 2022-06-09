INDIA

Mainly clear and partly cloudy weather in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

Weather remained mainly clear in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast the same for Thursday with cloud building in the afternoon.

“Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 15.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.1 and Gulmarg 9 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 3.5 degrees, Leh 8 and Kargil 10.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 27.3 degrees, Katra 25.7, Batote 18.3, Banihal 15.2 and Bhaderwah 14.2 as the minimum temperature.

