Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Monday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy weather in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is expected to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 9.9, Pahalgam 3.7 and Gulmarg 6.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 1.1, Leh 4,3 and Kargil 2.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 22.9, Katra 21.9, Batote 14.5, Banihal 12.2 and Bhaderwah 10.8 as the minimum temperature.

