Mainly clear, partly cloudy weather likely in J&K

The Meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday that mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather was dry in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

“Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during next 24 hours,” an office of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 8.2, Pahalgam 5.5 and Gulmarg 5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 0.4, Kargil 7.1 and Leh 2.3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 22.4, Katra 20.7, Batote 13.6, Banihal 10.2 and Bhaderwah 11.7 as the minimum temperature.

