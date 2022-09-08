The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Thursday that mainly clear weather is expected during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather remained dry and pleasant in the union territory for the last 24 hours.

“Mainly clear weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 16.8, Pahalgam 10.7 and Gulmarg 10.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 6.6, Leh 9.5 and Kargil 15 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25.1, Katra 22.8, Batote 17.1, Banihal 15.8 and Bhaderwah 16.2 as the minimum temperature.

