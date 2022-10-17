The Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy sky in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly clear to partly cloudy sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.6 and Gulmarg 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 1.5 degrees, Kargil 1.6 and Leh minus 0.4, while

Jammu registered 18 degrees, Katra 16.8, Batote 10.3, Banihal 7.4 and Bhaderwah 8.1 degrees.

20221017-095404