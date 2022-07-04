Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Monday.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy in J&K. Light rain is expected from Tuesday that will break the current heat wave in the Valley”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 24 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 18.6 and Gulmarg 14.8 degrees the minimum temperature this morning.

In Ladakh region, Leh had 16.2 and Kargil 21 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 26.6 degrees, Katra 24.2, Batote 19.5, Banihal 20.8 and Bhaderwah 19.8 as the minimum temperature.

