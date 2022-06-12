INDIA

Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather likely in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

The MeT department on Sunday said that mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar recorded 16.3 degrees Celsius temperature, Pahalgam 10.6 degrees and Gulmarg 7.5 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh registered 5.8 degrees, Leh 7.3 degrees and Kargil 11.4 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu recorded 29.1 degrees, Katra 27.4 degrees, Batote 18.5 degrees, Banihal 16.6 degrees and Bhaderwah 14.4 degrees as the minimum temperature.

The weather was mainly clear in J&K during last 24 hours.

— IANS

sq/svn/

20220612-102802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI arrests ex-Railways official, recovers Rs 2.75 cr, 23 kg gold

    Pakistan has not learnt lessons from 1971 defeat

    Covid helpline numbers on social media a boon or bane?

    Himanshu Malhotra’s character in ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’ has many...