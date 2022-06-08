INDIA

Mainly clear weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

Weather remained clear in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast the same for Wednesday.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly clear and partly cloudy in J&K during the next 24 hours”, MeT department official said.

Srinagar recorded 15 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.6 and Gulmarg 8.7 as the minimum temperature.

Drass had 4 degrees, Leh 9.6 and Kargil 11 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu registered 27.6 degrees, Katra 25.8, Batote 18.3, Banihal 14.8 and Bhaderwah 14 as the minimum temperature.

