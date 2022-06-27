The weather remained dry with clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours and the Meteorological (MeT) department’s forecast on Monday said that it will be mainly clear skies with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers at one or two places.

“Mainly dry weather with possibility of light rain/thundershower at one or two places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 18.2 while both Pahalgam and Gulmarg had 11.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 7.1, Leh 11.8 and Kargil 15 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 28.3, Katra 25.6, Batote 20, Banihal 16.8 and Bhaderwah 18.3 as the minimum temperature.

