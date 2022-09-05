INDIA

Mainly cloudy sky, light rain in Valley, light/moderate rain in Jammu likely: MeT

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday forecast mainly cloudy sky with light rain in Kashmir Valley and light to moderate rain in Jammu division during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly cloudy sky with light rain is likely in the Valley and light to moderate rain in Jammu division during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar had 18.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam — 13.8 and Gulmarg — 10.6 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region had 11.2 degrees and Leh 12.5.

Jammu registered 20.1 degrees, Katra — 20.2, Batote — 15.5, Banihal — 16.8 and Bhaderwah 15.9.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed an inclement weather J&K during the last 24 hours.

