The Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday forecast mainly cloudy sky with light rain in Kashmir Valley and light to moderate rain in Jammu division during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Srinagar had 18.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam — 13.8 and Gulmarg — 10.6 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region had 11.2 degrees and Leh 12.5.

Jammu registered 20.1 degrees, Katra — 20.2, Batote — 15.5, Banihal — 16.8 and Bhaderwah 15.9.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed an inclement weather J&K during the last 24 hours.

