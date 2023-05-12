INDIA

Mainly dry weather in J&K till Saturday evening

Mainly dry weather is expected in Jammu and Kashmir till Saturday evening, the MeT office said on Friday.

“Mainly dry weather is likely in J&K till Saturday evening. Thunder/lightning is likely in the Valley and Jammu division late afternoon/evening tomorrow,” the Meteorological (MeT) office said.

Srinagar had 8.7, Pahalgam 2.6 and Gulmarg 7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil in Ladakh region had 4.4 and Leh 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 20.5, Katra 18.2, Batote 14.7, Banihal 8.2 and Bhaderwah 9 as the minimum temperature.

