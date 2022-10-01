INDIA

Mainly dry weather, light rain at isolated places likely in J&K: MeT

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Saturday forecast mainly dry weather with chances of light rain at isolated phases in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather with chances of light rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 11.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 6.1 and Gulmarg 6.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region clocked 3 degrees, Kargil 9.1 and Leh 5, while Jammu recorded 23.1 degrees, Katra 21, Batote 13.1, Banihal 9.6 and Bhaderwah 11.2

