Weather remained dry on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with the possibility of light rain/thundershower towards the afternoon during the next 24 hours, said an official of the Met Department.

The minimum temperature on Friday in Srinagar was 8.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.0 and Gulmarg 5.0.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 8.8, Leh 1.4 and Kargil minus 2.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city recorded 24.0, Katra 20.7, Batote 13.1, Banihal 8.8 and Bhaderwah 9.4 as the lowest temperature.

20220318-095202