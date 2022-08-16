Mainly dry weather with light rain at isolated places is likely to happen during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Tuesday.

Light or medium rain lashed the UT during the last 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather with light rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 19.6, Pahalgam 14.2 and Gulmarg 10.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had 13.2, Leh 13.6 and Kargil 17 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23.9, Katra 22.7, Batote 17.5, Banihal 18.8 and Bhaderwah 17.7 as the minimum temperature.

20220816-095602