Mainly dry weather likely in J&K

The MeT department on Saturday predicted mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather is likely in J&K during next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 9.1 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 4.6 degrees and Gulmarg 7 degrees as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil registered 4.6 degrees, while Leh recorded a low of 1.4 degrees.

Jammu had 21.2, Katra 19.4, Batote 13.2, Banihal 9.3 and Bhaderwah 8.9 as the minimum temperature.

