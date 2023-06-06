Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience mainly dry weather in the next 24 hours, the MeT office said on Tuesday.

Similar weather persisted in the Union Territory during the past 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly dry in Jammu & Kashmir during the last 24 hours. A brief spell of rain/thunder/lightning may occur at some places towards late afternoon or evening with 30 to 40 per cent chances”, a Met department statement said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 11.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam — 5.9 degrees and Gulmarg — 5 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

In Ladakh region, Kargil recorded a low of 9.6 degrees, Drass 10.3 and Leh 5.

Jammu registered 21.4 degrees, Katra 19.8 degrees, Batote 12.2 degrees , Banihal 10 and Bhaderwah 8.8 degrees as the minimum temperature.

20230606-103603