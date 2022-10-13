INDIA

Mainly dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.7 and Gulmarg 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 1.6 degrees, Kargil 4 and Leh minus 0.8.

Jammu registered 16.3 degrees, Katra 14.8, Batote 8.5, Banihal 6.8 and Bhaderwah 6.6 as the minimum temperature.

    KIYG 2021: Haryana’s Riddi, Maharashtra’s Aditi Swami bag archery gold to...