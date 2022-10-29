The Meteorological (MeT) department on Saturday forecast mainly dry weather and hazy morning in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather with hazy morning is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours”, said an official of the MeT department.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 2.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.7 degree and Gulmarg 2.2 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region clocked minus 4.9 degree, Kargil minus 1.8 and Leh minus 3.5 as, while Jammu registered 16 degrees, Katra 13.7, Batote 7.6, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 5.6.

