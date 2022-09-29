INDIA

Mainly dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather with chances of light rain in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly dry in J&K during the next 24 hours with chances of light rain”, an office of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.2 and Gulmarg 5 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked 5 degrees, Kargil 9.6 and Leh 5.6 degrees.

Jammu registered 22.8 degrees, Katra 20.5, Batote 14.8, Banihal 10.2 and Bhaderwah 12.5 degrees.

