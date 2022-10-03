INDIA

Mainly dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 4.9 degrees and Gulmarg 4.6 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh had 0.4 degrees, Kargil 7.8 and Leh 3, while Jammu registered 20.3 degrees, Katra 18.4, Batote 12.2, Banihal 8 and Bhaderwah 10.3 degrees.

