Dry weather is likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Friday.

Srinagar recorded 17.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 11.8 and Gulmarg 10.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh clocked 6.7 degrees, while Leh registered 10.8 degrees.

Jammu had 26.3 degrees, Katra 23, Batote 17.5, Banihal 17.2 and Bhaderwah 16.7 as the minimum temperature.

