Mainly dry weather with chances of light rain at isolated places likely in J&K

Weather was mainly clear in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Monday that mainly dry weather with chances of light rain at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather with chances of light rain at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours in J&K,” an official of the Meteorolodical (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 5.8, Pahalgam 1.2 and Gulmarg minus 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 5.6, Kargil minus 5 and Leh minus 2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.8, Katra 14, Batote 10.5, Banihal 9.3 and Bhaderwah 6.1 as the minimum temperature.

