Weather was mainly clear in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Met Department said on Thursday that the weather is likely to to remain the same

“Mainly clear weather is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours,” a Department official said

Srinagar had 0.6, Pahalgam minus 4.4 and Gulmarg minus 3.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 12.6 and Leh minus 9.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 10.1, Katra 10.6, Batote 6.4, Banihal 6.8 and Bhaderwah 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

