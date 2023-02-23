INDIA

Mainly dry weather with clear sky likely in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was mainly clear in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Met Department said on Thursday that the weather is likely to to remain the same

“Mainly clear weather is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours,” a Department official said

Srinagar had 0.6, Pahalgam minus 4.4 and Gulmarg minus 3.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 12.6 and Leh minus 9.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 10.1, Katra 10.6, Batote 6.4, Banihal 6.8 and Bhaderwah 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

20230223-100802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40% (Ld)

    Azam Khan gets 3-yr jail term in hate speech case, granted...

    Gujarat, Bihar, Ladakh head to become carbon neutral

    PM-CARES to support children orphaned owing to Covid