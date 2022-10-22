INDIA

Mainly dry weather with clear sky likely in J&K: MeT

NewsWire
0
0

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Saturday forecast mainly clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Weather was mainly cloudy in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather with clear sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, the MeT department officials said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.4 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 degree as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region clocked minus 5.2 degree, Kargil minus 1.4 and Leh minus 5 degree.

Jammu recorded 13.6 degrees, Katra 12.7, Batote 7.2, Banihal 7.4 and Bhaderwah 4.5 degrees.

20221022-100604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tej Pratap Yadav shifts to Rabri Devi’s residence

    Defence Ministry clears arms procurement worth Rs 28,732cr for Army

    Turkey knocks at Taliban cockpit to steer turbulent Afghanistan

    A melting pot for comics, food and travel