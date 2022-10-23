Weather was mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that same conditions are likely to continue.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly dry with clear sky in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 3.6, Pahalgam minus 0.6 and Gulmarg minus 1.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 4.7, Kargil minus 1.8 and Leh minus 2.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 14.1, Katra 13, Batote 7.2, Banihal 5.6 and Bhaderwah 5.1 as the minimum temperature.

