Mainpuri bypoll: Akhilesh, Dimple visit Shivpal for ‘blessings’

In a fresh sign of rapprochement, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav went across to Shivpal Yadav’s residence in Saifai to meet him.

Dimple Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll to Mainpuri seat and Shivpal’s support is crucial for her win.

Akhilesh tweeted a photograph of the meeting and said that he was taking the blessings of elders in the family.

Shivpal’s son Aditya Yadav, the state president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia, (PSPL) was also present at the meeting.

Relations between the uncle and the nephew have been strained since 2016 and this is the second time that Akhilesh has visited his uncle.

Last year, he had visited Shivpal’s residence in Lucknow to discuss the alliance for 2022 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Shivpal has asked his party cadres and supporters to work for the victory of Dimple Yadav. His son Aditya will muster support for Dimple from the Jaswantnagar assembly seat that is held by his father.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. The by-election for the Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8.

