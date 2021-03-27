DMK President M. K. Stalin on Saturday urged his partymen not to use indecent language while campaigning.

Stalin said speakers at the public rallies should maintain decency in their speeches and the party high command does not accept any indecent speech.

He also added that attempts are being made to prevent DMK’s electoral victory by editing and pasting partymen’s speeches.

“Partymen should use the words carefully,” Stalin urged.

Few days back, one of DMK’s Propaganda Secretary Dindigul I Leoni body-shamed women while campaigning in the Thondamuthur constituency for Karthikeya Sivasenapathy.

Leoni said that women have lost their hour-glass figure and have become like a barrel after drinking milk of foreign cows.

DMK’s Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi said whoever is the political leader, if they are speaking ill about women — they must be condemned.

In her tweet, without pointing at anyone, Kanimozhi added that “it is good for the society if all keep in mind” that one cannot disrespect women.

This is the social justice that the Dravidian movement and the late E. V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, always wished for.

Recently the DMK leader and former Union Minister A Raja said Stalin’s slipper is worth one rupee more than Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

More than that, Raja had insulted Palaniswami’s late mother in a disgusting manner, PMK Founder S. Ramadoss said.

Ramadoss said it was Stalin’s son and party’s youth wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin who started the trend of making disgusting remarks about Palaniswami and V. K. Sasikala.

–IANS

