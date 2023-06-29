INDIA

Maintaining faith of people is first priority: Chhattisgarh DyCM TS Singh Deo

NewsWire
0
0

Newly appointed Chhattisgarh deputy Chief Minister T. S. Singh Deo said on Thursday that maintaining the faith of people of the state will be his first priority.

However, he also stated that he never pressured the party’s central leadership for rotation in the Chief Minister’s post.

On Thursday, Singh Deo arrived in Raipur where a large number of his supporters welcomed him.

“Our main responsibility will be to get united for the upcoming Assembly elections. In 2018, we fought the elections together and formed the government in Chhattisgarh,” he added.

Responding to the issue of CM face in upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Singh Deo stated that political parties do not fight elections on a single face.

“The CM is Bhupesh Baghel and we will fight on the face of the current CM only, this is how Congress works but we will all work together. No specific responsibility has been given to me as of now,” the Deputy CM said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel welcomed T. S. Singh Deo at his residence on Thursday. “Today Maharaj Saheb T. S. Singhdev ji had a courtesy meeting at the residence office. On being made the Deputy Chief Minister, we all congratulated him by feeding him sweets. On this occasion, our in-charge Kumari Selja ji had a special presence,” Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tweeted.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP alleged that the Congress leadership has appointed T. S. Singh Deo as the Deputy CM by bypassing the authority of the Governor.

The BJP claims that the Congress itself has given the opinion and exit polls of ‘Bhupesh Karnama’ of 4.5 years.

“The Congress has made Babaji (Singh Deo) the Charanjeet Channi of Chhattisgarh, this is not justice to Baba in any way. BJP’s Chhattisgarh unit chief Arun Sao on Wednesday termed state minister Singh Deo’s appointment as the state deputy chief minister as an insult to him, and said the decision will not save the Congress from being defeated in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

”Congress party does not have the right to appoint a deputy CM. It is the right of the CM and Governor.”

”The other thing is that the Congress party, which had promised Singh Deo to make him CM for two-and-a-half-years, has done injustice to him by making him deputy CM for just four months. It is an insult to Singh Deo ji,” Chhattisgarh BJP president Arun Sao said.

2023062931134

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    eISL Season 2 to kick-off on February 28; Final to be...

    Vigilance Raid: Ducati, Harley-Davidson bikes seized from Odisha engineer

    ‘Interpol a platform to integrate global criminal intel into local policing’

    Kichcha Sudeep unveils first promo of ‘Bigg Boss OTT Kannada’