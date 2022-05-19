Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday instructed the district administrations and the police to take strict action against those trying to disturb the social fabric and create disturbances among different communities in the state.

Chouhan instructed the officials while reviewing the law and order situation in Seoni district, along with reviewing the implementation of different development schemes.

He asked the officials to keep a vigil on those who are involved in disturbing social harmony in the state, adding that strict action should be taken against persons involved in such activities.

“Maintaining social harmony is the top priority of the state government. Through development and public service, we have to maintain social harmony by creating trust in different communities. It is our endeavour that the communal divide between different communities should not widen further at any cost,” Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister also sought to know about the progress made in the anti-encroachment drives. The Seoni collector informed that so far, 200 acres of land have been freed from encroachments.

Chouhan also took stock of the status of the ongoing works under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Seoni and some other districts. He said the women associated with self-help groups should be entrusted with the work of maintenance and operation of tap-water schemes.

20220519-230203