To review the pace of maintenance activities, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Chairperson NHAI on Wednesday visited the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH 48 from Delhi to Dharuhera.

Officials took stock of the condition of the Highway and directed the contractors engaged by the NHAI to complete the work at the earliest.

The repair work and reconstruction in 225 km long Gurugram-Jaipur highway has been awarded to three different contractors, who have already been mobilised for taking up the repair works on priority.

One agency has been engaged for the 64 km long Haryana portion and 161 km long Rajasthan portion has been awarded to another agency for faster construction.

A third contract has been awarded for construction of 15 new structures to resolve the frequent issue of traffic congestion on the Highway. The cost of all these works is Rs 913 crore.

The critical locations like Vartika flyover, Rampura flyover, Dharuhera, Masani have been repaired and the progress on the other locations in Haryana portion is being expedited for faster completion, said the officials.

The NHAI Chairperson, while reviewing the progress of maintenance works, advised for constructing proper diversions including widening of service roads to ensure smooth traffic movement prior to taking up construction of structures.

The issue of water-logging and need for proper drainage for industrial waste of Bhiwadi was also discussed and Secretary MORTH requested state government officials to put in coordinated efforts to resolve the issue.

20221019-202203