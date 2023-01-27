ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Maira Dharti Mehra learns Punjabi for her role in ‘Pandya Store’

Actress Maira Dharti Mehra, who worked in TV shows such as ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Tera Yaar Hun Mai’, ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, among others, shared how she learned Punjabi for her role in ‘Pandya Store’.

She said: “Every character needs a certain depth of preparation and with new characters comes new challenges. To essay the role of Prerna, I had to learn basic Punjabi. As my family members usually speak pure Hindi, so I have no link with the Punjabi language. When I got this role, I studied about the language and learned a few a Punjabi words. I worked on inculcating the Punjabi accent in my dialogues. I am still learning the language and proper pronunciation of words.”

The actress was last seen in the web series ‘Aashiqana 2’. She talked about her character in the show and said: “I am essaying the role of Prerna, a Punjabi girl who has a very positive aura and energetic vibes. She is a happy go lucky girl who doesn’t mind the negativity around her. Though she has returned from Canada, she has some Indianness in her.”

At last, she talked about the shooting experience and shared: “The working experience has been wonderful, to say the least, because the team of ‘Pandya Store’ works like a family. I am glad that I have an amazing team that is very supportive and fun to work with. I have everything I could wish for.”

