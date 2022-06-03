Even as ‘Major’ has opened to a thunderous response in theatres across India on Friday, watching the movie was a proud moment for the parents of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

On Thursday, the heroic martyr’s father K. Unnikrishnan and mother Dhanalakshmi watched the movie that traces the inspirational journey of their son, his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

The movie that has been hugely appreciated by the audience, industry and critics alike, has also won the hearts of the parents of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who couldn’t stop raving about ‘Major’ scoring in all departments.

Praising ‘Major’, late Sandeep’s father K. Unnikrishnan said, “It’s such a good reflection of what we have seen and suffered. It has made us forget all the bad memories. It’s a very well made film (in Telugu and Hindi) and I must congratulate the entire team of ‘Major’ from the bottom of my heart.”

“Sandeep fought for his country till his last breath and will always be a source of inspiration and motivation for millions of people across the globe. The entire team of ‘Major’ deserves good appreciation. The film scores in all the departments, be it acting, direction, sound and editing.

“The movie team came to our house and copied all the photographs and projected it so well on screen bringing back all the good memories we have had with Sandeep. I started my career in Hyderabad and lived here with Sandeep when he was posted here. Thank you to the entire team of ‘Major’, K. Unnikrishnan adds.

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG commando who passed away while saving dozens during the 26/11 attacks, actor Adivi Sesh portrays the titular role and was unanimously praised by fans and audiences for portraying the Major with utmost dignity and grace.

20220603-183802