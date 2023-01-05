INDIA

Majlis e Mushawarat condemns Israeli minister’s visit to Al- Aqsa mosque

NewsWire
0
0

The All India Muslim Majlis e Mushawarat (AIMMM), the umbrella body of the Muslim organisations in India, on Thursday condemned the visit of Israel’s National Security Minister Ben Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound which is a holy place for both Jews and Muslims.

Mushawarat said it considers it as a grave violation of the sanctity of the third holiest place of Islam and a flagrant violation of international law.

Navaid Hamid, acting president of the organisation, said, “The Israeli Minister’s forced illegal action endangers security and peace in the illegally occupied territories of Palestine and a serious threat to the stability of the entire region”.

The AIMMM appealed to the international community and the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonia Guterres, to take swift, firm and decisive action to put an end to such provocative practices.

“The apex body of Indian Muslim, AIMMM, also expects that the heads of the Muslim countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will make an urgent united strategy, along with the international community, to prevent such further provocative steps of the Zionist state which may endanger the peace in the region,” Hamid added.

20230105-203203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 cops killed in LeT attack in Srinagar, terrorists identified (2nd...

    PM Modi to take Raj route to reach Gujarat’s Amba Mata...

    SC agrees to hear UP govt’s plea on urban local body...

    IAF approval for Jammu airport to allow lower fares, longer destinations