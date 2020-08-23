‘Majlis’ in Delhi Imambaras allowed with limited gatherings

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Several rounds of discussions were held with clerics of the Shia community in connection with Muharram, a Delhi Police officer said on Sunday and added that ‘majlis’ at Imambaras would be allowed with limited number of attendees but subject to COVID-19 protocol.

However, no processions or use of loudspeakers would be allowed in the national capital for Muharram events.

The discussions were held between Delhi Police officers and Ulemas, Maulanas and other respectable members of the community to discuss the guidelines issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority regarding Muharram.

The police briefed the attendees about the guidelines and the do’s and don’ts for Muharram.

“We held a meeting with Ulemas, Maulvis and other respectables in connection with Muharram and briefed them that no procession and loudspeakers will be allowed as per the DDMA guidelines. However, ‘majlis’ in Imambaras can be held with limited numbers of people while maintaining social distance and use of masks and sanitisers,” DCP South East RP Meena said.

An Imambara is a place or a building with a hall where people assemble for ‘majlis’ or congregation to mourn the sacrifices of Imam Hussain and other martyrs in Karbala.

The Ulemas were called for the virtual meeting at police stations like Jamia Nagar, Lajpat nagar, Nizamuddin, Badarpur, Amar Colony, Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, and New Friends Colony. The DCP exchanged views and briefed the gathering through videoconference.

“People can also organise ‘majlis’ and observe Muharram at their homes with proper precautions and maintaining social distance,” the officer said.

However, the people were cautioned against overcrowding and large gatherings. Similar meetings were held in other police districts of Delhi as well.

The Uttar Pradesh government has accepted the demands of Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad regarding certain Muharram rituals and allowed the community members to keep ‘taziyas’ in their homes and observe ‘azadari’ during Muharram but with certain restrictions.

Jawwad had staged a dharna on Saturday evening to protest against the restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The state government decision came around midnight on Saturday.

