Major Army training exercise of Kharga Corps concludes

A major Indian Army training exercise was conducted by various units and formations of the Ambala-based Kharga Corps in the Mahajan Area from October 2 to 18.

The validation of latest operational concepts like attack helicopters as maneuver arm of ground forces, deep interdiction across adversary’s obstacle systems, fighting in semi-developed terrain, use of hitech drones for tactical ISR as force multipliers were conducted successfully.

Also, sustained operations in desert terrain by use of polymer track ways and heliborne operations were successfully held, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The exercise also incorporated aspects of joint training with airborne operations in the territory across Western borders, Special Forces drops behind enemy lines and simulated Battlefield Air Strikes.

The exercise was successful in validating many important operational aspects and brought out valuable lessons as it also reinforced a high degree of operational preparedness for forces on Western Front, it said.

The exercise was witnessed by Lt. General Nav K. Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Western Command, and other senior dignitaries, who complemented all ranks on professional readiness.

