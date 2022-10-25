The second edition of the Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize (the ‘Prize’) for Asia, the group’s second home market, has been announced. It aims to nurture young artistic talent across Asia, to discover and promote emerging voices, ideas, and expressions that create impactful and meaningful art that defines and pushes the boundaries of the digital art medium.

Artists residing in India, Greater China and Southeast Asia, aged 21 to 40 years, can submit concept proposals in a specialised digital medium of their choice. They can range in digital media such as graphic images, videos, generative art, augmented or virtual reality, or interactive art.

Jimmy Lee, Member of the Executive Board, Julius Baer Group Ltd, and Head, Asia Pacific, said, “The rapid development of digital technologies has revolutionised the art landscape, where digital art is fast becoming a prominent medium. Through the award, we herald a new era of arts and support its progressive direction by nurturing and awarding emerging next-generation artists. Asia is our second home market, and with our long history of supporting art, we are thrilled to be continuing with the second edition of the Next Generation Art Prize following its successful premiere in 2021, and to extend the artist line-up beyond Southeast Asia to include all of Asia this year.”

The judges will choose six winners and each one will receive a $10,000 cash prize and entry to a three-month Art and Tech Accelerator Programme led by a non-profit organisation.

