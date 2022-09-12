INDIAWORLD

Major breakthrough at PP-15 in Gogra-Hotsprings as India-China disengagement completed

NewsWire
0
0

In a major breakthrough in the fractious world of Sino-India military diplomacy, both sides took a step back on Monday.

Patrolling Point (PP)-15’s stand-off saw the ice broken. Both sides on Monday moved back their frontline troops to the rear from the face-off site of PP-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

Sources close to developments averred that full details of the disengagement and the verification process were being awaited from the ground Commanders. Even as this major breakthrough happened there has been no visible progress on resolving the outstanding stand-off in Demchok and Depsang regions.

As recently as September 8, Indian and Chinese armies announced that they have kicked off the disengagement process from the PP-15.

When asked about the disengagement at PP-15 on the sidelines of an event, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said: “I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided.”

20220913-013201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CPI-M Min’s wife’s nomination creates ruckus in party meeting

    Celebrating Women Empowerment

    4 youths who sold blood to buy drugs reveal big racket...

    Unable to unite Oppn behind him, KCR charts his own course